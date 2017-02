Maroon Minute for February 3, 2017





Filed under Maroon Minute, Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

ANCHOR INTRO

HELLO…

I’M J.ALLYSON LEE AND THIS IS THE MAROON MINUTE FOR FEBRUARY 3, 2017.

JOB FAIR

LOYOLA HOSTED A JOB AND INTERNSHIP FAIR FOR STUDENTS ON THURSDAY. MAROON MINUTE REPORTER EDWIN UNZALU EXPLAINS WHAT KINDS OF JOBS WERE UP FOR GRABS. (PAUSE)

UBER CEO PARTS WAYS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 2ND UBER CEO ,TRAVIS KALANICK, ANNOUNCED HE HAS DECIDED TO DROP OUT OF PRESIDENTS TRUMPS BUSINESS ADVISORY COUNCIL. KALANICK SAID HE WASN’T PARTICIPATING BECAUSE OF THE PRESIDENTS IMMIGRATION ORDER AS A MEMO TO THE COMPANIES EMPLOYEES. KALANICK WAS ONE OF 19 OTHER BUSINESS LEADERS THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MEET WITH TRUMP TODAY TO DISCUSS BUSINESS STRATEGIES.

MARDI GRAS GUESTS

MARDI GRAS BREAK APPLICATIONS ARE NOW AVAILABLE. IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO HOST SOMEONE BETWEEN FRIDAY FEBRUARY 24 AT NOON AND WEDNESDAY MARCH 1 , YOU WILL NEED TO COMPLETE THE APPLICATION WHICH WAS SENT TO ALL STUDENTS VIA EMAIL.

EDEN HOUSE

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF EDEN HOUSE WILL BROADCAST LIVE FROM LOYOLA’S CAMPUS ON MONDAY AT 8 P.M…. TO DISCUSS HOW SHE HAS HELPED WOMEN VICTIMIZED BY HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN NEW ORLEANS. THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC BUT IT WILL BE LIMITED TO THE FIRST 100 PARTICIPANTS.

WHITNEY PLANTATION VISIT

THE BLACK STUDENT UNIONS OF OF LOYOLA AND TULANE WILL HOST A TRIP TO WHITNEY PLANTATION TOMORROW IN HONOR OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH. WHITNEY PLANTATION IS THE ONLY PLANTATION MUSEUM IN LOUISIANA THAT FOCUSES ON SLAVERY. BUSES WILL PICK UP STUDENTS FROM FERET STREET IN FRONT OF THE TULANE LAW SCHOOL. TOMORROW AT 11 A-M. TICKETS ARE $15 AND CAN BE PURCHASED FROM ANY B-S-U MEMBER

ANCHOR TAG

AND THAT’S OUR NEWS FOR NOW… THANKS FOR WATCHING…

BE SURE TO LIKE US ON FACEBOOK AND FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM FORMORE NEWS.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!