Loyola falls to conference leader Dalton State

Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez





The Loyola University men’s basketball team lost in a close game to the Southern State Athletic Conference leader, Dalton State.

The Wolf Pack trailed by as much as 16 points in the first half but rallied their way back and gained the lead mid way through the second half.



Starting point guard, Jalen Gray was on the bench for the majority of the first half with two fouls, resulting in Nick Parker stepping up in his place. Parker finished the game with 17 points, though he was 0-3 from the 3-pt line.



SSAC player of the week, senior Johnny Griffin Jr. led his team in scoring with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists.



Loyola struggled with fouls which sent Dalton State to the free throw line where they scored 21 of their points.



The men improved since the last time they matched up with Dalton State, losing 68-100. They came up short tonight and were just three points shy, 74-77, of securing the win.



With this loss, Loyola is now 14-8 overall and 7-6 in conference play. They stay in Georgia over the weekend and take on Middle Georgia State University on Feb. 4 at 4pm.

