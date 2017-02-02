Brenau University defeats Loyola 85-78 in come from behind thriller

A Loyola player hustles up court in their game on Jan. 26. The Wolf Pack fell to Brenau University 85-78. Photo credit: Marisabel Rodriguez





Brenau University defeated the Wolf Pack after coming from behind to win the game. Though the Wolf Pack led for the majority of the game, Brenau University ended up on top 85-78.

Loyola was up by double digits entering halftime, but Brenau outscored Loyola 51-34 in the second half to propel themselves to the victory.

Junior Di’Mond Jackson was the leading scorer for Loyola, scoring 20 points.

Senior Kylah Jones had a good game herself, scoring 17 points for the Wolf Pack.

Brenau University out rebounded Loyola 46-38 and out-assisted Loyola 16-5.

Loyola moves to 18-5 on the season and 10-3 in SSAC play.

The Wolf Pack take the court again vs. Middle Georgia State on Feb. 4.