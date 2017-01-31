Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

The cheer team practices a routine before their first event. The cheer team came in second at the SSAC championships. Photo credit: Davis Walden

The cheer team practices a routine before their first event. The cheer team came in second at the SSAC championships. Photo credit: Davis Walden

Andres Fuentes
January 31, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In their first year ever of existence, the Loyola dance and cheer teams had stellar performances in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, winning first and second place respectively.

At Dalton University in Georgia, first year coach Rickey Hill had a chance to show off what he has been teaching his dance and cheer teams.

With only Dalton having a competitive dance team in the SSAC, the competition for the Wolf Pack was not overwhelming. Nonetheless, Loyola shined, winning the championship with a score of 87-71 over the Roadrunners.

Nikki Stone, Victoria Wilson, and Elisabeth Cohen were named to the SSAC All-Conference Dance team. Cohen was named to the Champions of Character team.

The cheer team also experienced success in their championship match up. The team finished second with a score of 64.1. Mobile took first place, while Martin Methodist fell to third.

Troi McClure and Cassidy Wells were named to the SSAC All-Conference team, while Monica Fischer, Nikki Stone, and Wells were named to the All-Academic team for their outstanding performance in the classroom.

Kristen Williams was named to the SSAC Champions of Character team.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Features

    Maggie McGovern makes it up as she goes

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Worldview

    Loyola’s Institute for Ministry partners with Eden House director to talk human trafficking

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    City

    Locals stand against Trump’s immigration and travel ban

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Sports

    Track & field team break school and personal records at McNeese Invitational

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Rugby

    Rugby team is hunting for victory this spring

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    National

    Jesuit hosts health care protest in cemetery

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    City

    ‘Equity New Orleans’ brings analytics to city decisions

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Basketball

    Jackson and Griffin Jr. receive second SSAC player of the week awards

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Sports

    Loyola tennis falls to top seed Xavier in first match up

  • Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

    Administration

    Wildes responds to Trump’s immigration ban

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola
Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship