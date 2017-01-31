Cheer and dance teams out shine competition in the SSAC Championship

The cheer team practices a routine before their first event. The cheer team came in second at the SSAC championships. Photo credit: Davis Walden The cheer team practices a routine before their first event. The cheer team came in second at the SSAC championships. Photo credit: Davis Walden





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In their first year ever of existence, the Loyola dance and cheer teams had stellar performances in the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, winning first and second place respectively.

At Dalton University in Georgia, first year coach Rickey Hill had a chance to show off what he has been teaching his dance and cheer teams.

With only Dalton having a competitive dance team in the SSAC, the competition for the Wolf Pack was not overwhelming. Nonetheless, Loyola shined, winning the championship with a score of 87-71 over the Roadrunners.

Nikki Stone, Victoria Wilson, and Elisabeth Cohen were named to the SSAC All-Conference Dance team. Cohen was named to the Champions of Character team.

The cheer team also experienced success in their championship match up. The team finished second with a score of 64.1. Mobile took first place, while Martin Methodist fell to third.

Troi McClure and Cassidy Wells were named to the SSAC All-Conference team, while Monica Fischer, Nikki Stone, and Wells were named to the All-Academic team for their outstanding performance in the classroom.

Kristen Williams was named to the SSAC Champions of Character team.