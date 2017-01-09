Men’s basketball adds Trey LaForge







On Friday, the Loyola men’s basketball team announced the addition of freshman Trey LaForge to this season’s roster.

LaForge, a native of New Orleans previously spent last season playing quarterback for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team.

Prior to Loyola, LaForge was a standout athlete at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, playing baseball, basketball and football for the Blue Jays.

In his senior football season, he led his team to a record of 12-2 en route to the school’s first state championship in 55 years.

On the court, LaForge led his team in scoring with 17 points per game during his senior year, gaining All-Metro honors and a place in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game in 2015.

LaForge immediately adds forward depth to a 10-4 Wolf Pack team that is coming off its best start since 1966.

On Saturday, LaForge logged 13 points, three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench in the Wolf Pack’s 59-73 loss to Faulkner University.