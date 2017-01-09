Men’s Basketball falls to Faulkner University





On Saturday, the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team lost to the Faulkner University Eagles 59-73.

The Wolf Pack looked to take over the top spot in the Southern States Athletic Conference, but the Eagles stifled their attack early.

The first half proved to be back and forth early, but the Eagles went on a 12-2 run to close out the half by a score of 39-29.

In the second half, the Wolf Pack responded to cut the score to 56-51 with 8:28 to go, but Loyola could not get closer as the Eagles tightened their grip on the lead by the end of the game, winning 73-59.

In the loss, senior, Jalen Gray logged his milestone 1,000th point of his career.

Senior, Johnny Griffin Jr. led the Wolf Pack with 14 points and right rebounds. Freshman, Trey LaForge, Loyola’s newest addition made a solid debut logging 13 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Wolf Pack will look to bounce back, heading back on the road Thursday to take on the University of Moblie Rams.