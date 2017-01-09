Women’s Basketball’s Eight Game Win Streak Snapped





Filed under Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Saturday, the Loyola women’s basketball team fell to the Faulkner University Eagles 77-82.

In the loss, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics No. 20 ranked Wolf Pack dropped to 12-3 on the season and 4-1 in Southern States Athletic Conference play.

Coming off an eight game win streak, the Wolf Pack looked to get ahead of the Eagles early, but the Eagles held the 46-36 lead heading into the half.

Loyola came back in the third to cut the deficit to 53-59 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolf Pack gained their first lead of the game going up 61-59 with 7:40 left in the game.

Loyola would go up 67-59 with five minutes remaining, but the Eagles answered with a 15-0 run to regain the lead. Loyola would come within two points with over a minute to play, but the Eagles closed out the game with free throws ending in the 77-82 loss.

Junior, Di’Mond Jackson led Loyola with 16 points, while freshman, Paige Franckiewicz added 15 points. Senior, Meghan Temple gained 11 points and freshman, Kaila Anthony chipped in with 10 points to help the Wolf Pack.

Loyola

heads back on the road Thursday to take on the University of Mobile Rams.