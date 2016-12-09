Walgreens to begin offering heroin overdose drug





With the Office of National Drug Control Policy saying more Americans die every day from drug overdose than from motor vehicle crashes, Walgreens has decided to join the fight against drug abuse.

As part of Walgreens’ national plan, their Louisiana pharmacies will no longer require customers to have a prescription to purchase naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

They currently offer the overdose antidote in 24 states, and intend to expanded their provision of naloxone across 35 states and Washington D.C. in accordance with each state’s pharmacy regulations.

When the program is complete almost 8,200 Walgreen’s stores across the country, including more than 150 in Louisiana, will carry the drug for over-the-counter use.