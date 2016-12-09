Loyola community spots ‘Sneaux’ on campus

Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Havoc the wolf joined SGA president Ellie Diaz on the Loyola Express for a tour around the Horseshoe. Photo credit: Tasja Demel

Tasja Demel
December 9, 2016
Santa and his elves visited campus Wednesday, Dec. 7 to bring sneaux and s’mores to Loyola. Ten tons of shaved ice transformed the Horseshoe to produce “Sneaux at Loyno,” an annual holiday event hosted by the Department of Student Involvement to spread holiday cheer before students begin final exams. Some students even waited more than two hours to be the first in line for one of the coveted blue Sneaux t-shirts this year.

  • Jania Zenen, Olivia Jones, Micah Demby and Alana Walker pose for a photo with Santa and his elves. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • Daniel DeBarge, popular and commercial music freshman poses as a christmas tree. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • Abram Fletcher, business management junior, waited in line 45 minutes to snag a blue Sneaux t-shirt. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • The "Loyno Express" led tours around the Marquette Horseshoe. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • Children enjoy the artificial snow in front of the Loyola letters. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • Loyola students roasted marshmallows over an open fire to make s'mores. Photo credit: Tasja Demel
  • Havoc the wolf joined SGA president Ellie Diaz on the Loyola Express for a tour around the Horseshoe. Photo credit: Tasja Demel

