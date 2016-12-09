Loyola community spots ‘Sneaux’ on campus

Havoc the wolf joined SGA president Ellie Diaz on the Loyola Express for a tour around the Horseshoe. Photo credit: Tasja Demel





Filed under News, Photography

Santa and his elves visited campus Wednesday, Dec. 7 to bring sneaux and s’mores to Loyola. Ten tons of shaved ice transformed the Horseshoe to produce “Sneaux at Loyno,” an annual holiday event hosted by the Department of Student Involvement to spread holiday cheer before students begin final exams. Some students even waited more than two hours to be the first in line for one of the coveted blue Sneaux t-shirts this year.