Local restaurants remain unsure of UberEATS

The arrival of UberEATS is being met with mixed reviews from local restaurants.

On Nov. 1, Uber added New Orleans to the long list of cities where people could get food from restaurants in their area delivered right to their door.

Over 100 restaurants in the New Orleans area have partnered with the app. Downtown deli Part and Parcel started using UberEATS shortly after it came to the city.

Jacob Labas, Part and Parcel manager, said that UberEATS has brought a lot of new business to their deli.

“UberEATS tacks on at least $150 to $500 a day. It keeps us busy even when we’re not busy in the restaurant,” Labas said.

Users can use the app to browse menus, place orders and track the progress of their orders.

Caitlin Cortez, music therapy junior, said that she thinks a lot of college students use UberEATS because it is convenient.

“We usually get 10 minutes breaks, and I’ll have to buy chips or something real quick from the c-store, but the app makes it possible for me to eat an actual meal for a reasonable price,” Cortez said.

After its launch, the app offered free delivery for a limited time, but now the cost of delivery is $4.99. Meals can take anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour for delivery, which is why some restaurants choose not to use the app.

Tasia Race, manager of Willa Jean, said they don’t use the app because they are worried how third party delivery will affect the food.

“It takes away the quality of the food once it leaves our hands and goes to someone who doesn’t even work for the restaurant,” Race said.

Labas said it’s important that customers understand that delivery takes away from the quality of the food.

“It’s basically understood that anything you get to go decreases in value as it travels. We don’t think it reflects on the quality of our restaurant,” Labas said.

Cortez said another problem with third party delivery is that it’s very difficult to fix mistakes.

“If you order something and the company messes up, like the restaurant forgets something from the order or the Uber driver brings the wrong thing, you are stuck with what you were delivered,” Cortez said.

Labas said while the app is good, there are still a few kinks that need to be worked out. He said it is important that the Uber drivers understand how the process works to keep business going smoothly.

Race said she hopes the app continues to do well because it could benefit many restaurants.

“There are so many good places to eat around here, so I think it’s very beneficial for people who can’t get to them,” Race said.