Trump: “If John’s not there, we won’t build the wall.”

Nick Reimann President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage with Republican Senate candidate John Kennedy. Kennedy faces Democrat Foster Campbell in the Senate runoff on Saturday, Dec. 10.





Thousands gathered at Baton Rouge Metro Airport on Friday (Dec. 9) to hear President-elect Donald Trump deliver a rally on the day before the Louisiana Senate runoff.

Louisiana treasurer John Kennedy, the Republican candidate for Senate, introduced Trump. A win by Kennedy on Saturday (Dec. 10) would give Trump and the Republicans a 52-48 majority in the Senate. Trump said he sees the seat as key to making sure that his agenda gets passed.

“He will be a true fighter for Louisiana in the Senate,” Trump said. “Well, if John’s not there, we won’t build the wall.”

Most of Trump’s speech echoed many of his others, with a major focus on keeping corporations in the United States.

“My administration will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American,” Trump said. “I love trade, and I love free trade but right now we have stupid trade.”

Trump also applied this message to Louisiana.

“We haven’t had refineries built in decades. We’re gonna rebuild refineries, folks. We use refineries from other countries. It’s crazy,” Trump said.

Trump also addressed an issue common to his campaign in recent weeks: flag burning.

“You can say what you want, free speech, yeah that’s wonderful,” Trump said. “But when I see people burning the American flag and stepping on it and stomping on it, I think we’re going to have to do something about that.”

Kennedy faces Democrat Foster Campbell in the runoff. Polls show Kennedy as a heavy favorite heading into election day.