University says police confrontation was a misunderstanding

Starlight Williams
December 9, 2016
Loyola University New Orleans released a statement following Wednesday’s incident about a student wearing a firearm to class.

According to Josh Collins, a law enforcement officer and Loyola student, and the university’s statement, the situation was a misunderstanding. Collins arrived late to class and did not have time to remove his firearm. A student in the class saw the weapon, and in part because of the recent gun violence and campus shootings, alerted his professor of Collins’ firearm during the class’s break. Both the student and professor did not recognize Collins’ standard SWAT uniform.

The professor called Loyola’s police department and the responding officer asked the professor to confirm that Collins worked with law enforcement, which he said he did.

Since then, Loyola has reached out to Collins and apologized for the misunderstanding.

According to the statement, “Loyola University New Orleans unequivocally supports police officers and the courageous women and men of our nation’s armed forces,” and “are without question grateful for their service.”

The university also assured that they believe student safety is very important and continue to encourage the Loyola community that if they see something, say something.

“We are grateful for all our students and their contributions to our programs and want everyone on our campus to feel safe, comfortable, and included,” the university said.

 

  1. James Parrish Coleman '78 on December 10th, 2016 1:54 pm

    Let’s have some reporting, Maroon! What did the student say> Was the person at all provocative? Is there a protocol for the professor for dealing with this?? The spirit of Tom Bell demands you ask some questions!!!

    Mike Reply:
    December 14th, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Should I feel bad as a law school alumnus that I have no idea who is Tom Bell?

  2. Mark Leonard on December 11th, 2016 7:13 am

    A local officer, in full uniform, and the professor (learned), and a student (learning), are so completely isolated, that they are in fear? Did they burst into tears when a second, uniformed officer show up? Things have changed since 80-82 when I attended. Maybe a boxing ring in the quad would be a good learning tool for some. How in the world does Loyola keep the snowflakes from melting in the Louisiana heat? Embarassed for Loyola…

